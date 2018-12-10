Croatia unveils monument to late wartime leader Tudjman

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia has unveiled a monument to late leader Franjo Tudjman, who led the country to independence from the former Yugoslavia but has also been criticized for his nationalist policies.

Top Croatian officials attended the ceremony in Zagreb on Monday that marked the 19th anniversary of Tudjman’s death.

President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said Tudjman has “indebted us for many centuries.” Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic praised his “wisdom.”

Tudjman is adored by nationalists in Croatia for leading the country through the 1992-95 war that erupted when minority Serbs rebelled against the country’s independence.

Outside Croatia, Tudjman was widely seen as a right-wing nationalist whose policies helped fuel ethnic hatred and bloodshed in neighboring Bosnia.

TRENDING: This Was George HW Bush’s Greatest Achievement

Tudjman’s Croatian Democratic Union party has been in power in Croatia for most of the post-independence period.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.