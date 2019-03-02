SECTIONS
Croatian journalists rally for media freedom in EU country

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 6:21am
Modified March 2, 2019 at 6:25am
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Several hundred Croatian journalists have rallied in the capital Zagreb against what they say is pressure on journalists and curbing of media freedoms in the European Union country.

The gathering on Saturday dubbed “You took over media, we won’t give up journalism,” was organized by the Croatian Journalists’ Association in protest over more than 1,100 lawsuits filed against journalists in the country.

The participants plan to deliver their demands against censorship in the media to the Croatian government. Hrvoje Zovko, who heads the journalists’ association, says “the government is ignoring the problem because they believe ignoring the problem is the solution.”

The issue came into focus after Croatia’s public broadcaster, HRT, filed more than 30 lawsuits against its own and other journalists, including Zovko who complained of censorship.

