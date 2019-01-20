Sunday Will See ‘Super Blood Moon’ Cross the Night Sky

The celestial curtain will be rising soon on a lunar extravaganza.

Sunday night, the Earth will slide directly between the moon and the sun, creating a total lunar eclipse.

There won’t be another until 2021.

It will also be the year’s first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position.

The entire eclipse will exceed three hours. Totality — when the moon’s completely bathed in Earth’s shadow — will last an hour. Expect the eclipsed, or blood moon, to turn red from sunlight scattering off Earth’s atmosphere.

TRENDING: Armed Homeowner Single-Handedly Takes Out 4 Home Invasion Suspects

Everyone everywhere can catch the supermoon, weather permitting.

And in much of the United States, of course, weather was not permitting as a major storm made its way across the country.

Sill the prospect of the celestial event was causing plenty of buzz on social media.

On January 20, sky-watchers across the Americas will see the moon turn a rusty shade of red during a total lunar eclipse—also known as a super blood wolf moon https://t.co/lo9cWOagLx — National Geographic (@NatGeo) January 18, 2019

East cost won’t be able to see it due to snow storm. — Xenatar (@Xenatarx) January 18, 2019

Hope for clear skies Sunday night. — Katherine (@12KLin) January 18, 2019

RELATED: Meteorologists Debunk WaPo’s Claim About the Shutdown Affecting Weather Forecasts

Captured this evening in Finland. Waiting on the Wolf. pic.twitter.com/kUnS81VECO — Mark McGrath (@MarkMcGrath4) January 20, 2019

Eclipsed blood moon set. pic.twitter.com/f3xip3Kx5c — John McMurray (@Iriesheik) January 18, 2019

A beautiful sight! I’m amazed by how following the Big Bang which caused so many fragments, large and small, God was able to then create suns, planets and moons so round as in your picture here. — James Hilt (@jim_hilt) January 18, 2019

Always look on the bright side.

And it will only be two more years until there’s another chance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.