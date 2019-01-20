SECTIONS
Sunday Will See ‘Super Blood Moon’ Cross the Night Sky

A blood moon pictured in on July 27, 2018, shows what the American sky might look like Sunday night, if a major storm wasn't covering much of the country. (Silvia Izquierdo / AP Photo)

By The Western Journal
at 9:02am
The celestial curtain will be rising soon on a lunar extravaganza.

Sunday night, the Earth will slide directly between the moon and the sun, creating a total lunar eclipse.

There won’t be another until 2021.

It will also be the year’s first supermoon, when a full moon appears a little bigger and brighter thanks to its slightly closer position.

The entire eclipse will exceed three hours. Totality — when the moon’s completely bathed in Earth’s shadow — will last an hour. Expect the eclipsed, or blood moon, to turn red from sunlight scattering off Earth’s atmosphere.

Everyone everywhere can catch the supermoon, weather permitting.

And in much of the United States, of course, weather was not permitting as a major storm made its way across the country.

Sill the prospect of the celestial event was causing plenty of buzz on social media.

Always look on the bright side.

And it will only be two more years until there’s another chance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

