Cyclist Suspended for Supporting Trump

In this Sept. 26, 2019, file photo, the United States' Quinn Simmons celebrates winning the men's junior even, at the road cycling World Championships in Harrogate, England.Manu Fernandez / APIn this Sept. 26, 2019, file photo, the United States' Quinn Simmons celebrates winning the men's junior event at the road cycling World Championships in Harrogate, England. (Manu Fernandez / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published October 1, 2020 at 3:07am
American cyclist Quinn Simmons was suspended by the Trek-Segafredo team on Thursday after posting comments on social media in support of President Donald Trump.

The 2019 junior road race world champion replied to a journalist from the Netherlands who had criticized Trump on Twitter.

“Regrettably, team rider Quinn Simmons made statements online that we feel are divisive, incendiary, and detrimental to the team, professional cycling, its fans, and the positive future we hope to help create for the sport,” Trek-Segafredo said in a statement.

“[He] will not be racing for Trek-Segafredo until further notice.”

The 19-year-old rider reacted Wednesday when Dutch journalist José Been posted on Twitter that she hoped for her American friends that “this horrible presidency ends for you,” adding “if you follow me and support Trump, you can go.”

Simmons replied by writing “Bye” with an emoji of a dark-skinned hand waving.

When a separate account replied “Apparently a Trumper,” Simmons countered “That’s right” with a United States flag symbol.

Been later deleted her original post and wrote Thursday that she feels “horrible about the situation and terrible for [at]QuinnSimmons9 to miss his beloved classics.

“To suspend him would never be my choice.”

Simmons is in his first season with the Trek-Segafredo team, which described him on its website as “at his best in punchy one-day races.”

“He will be a perfect fit for the Classics team,” the site added.

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







