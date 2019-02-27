SECTIONS
DA: SU’s Jim Boeheim at or near speed limit in fatal crash

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, right, and his son Buddy Boeheim, left, sit on the bench in the final minutes of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Duke won 75-65. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 7:39pm
Modified February 26, 2019 at 7:41pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick says the investigation into the fatal crash last week involving Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim is nearly complete and speed was not a factor.

Fitzpatrick told The Associated Press on Tuesday night the accident reconstruction has determined Boeheim was traveling within the speed limit or close to it when the accident occurred. Fitzpatrick says barring something extraordinary, the case will be closed.

According to police, Boeheim struck and killed 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez late last Wednesday night after swerving to avoid a disabled vehicle on a darkened highway leading out of town. Jimenez was one of four people in the car, which had skidded on a patch of ice and stopped against the guardrail in the center median perpendicular to the highway, blocking almost two lanes of traffic. Jimenez was struck by Boeheim’s SUV while trying to make his way to safety.

Boeheim has been cooperating throughout the investigation, police said.

The funeral for Jimenez is set for Thursday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

