'The Damage Is Done': Judge Rules Bolton Can Publish Book Despite National Security Risk

In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton speaks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C.Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File / APIn this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton speaks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File / AP)

By AP Reports
Published June 20, 2020 at 7:31am
A federal judge ruled Saturday that former national security adviser John Bolton can move forward in publishing his tell-all book despite efforts by the Trump administration to block its release because of concerns that classified information could be exposed.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth made clear his concerns that Bolton had “gambled with the national security of the United States” by opting out of a pre-publication review process meant to prevent government officials from spilling classified secrets in memoirs.

The memoir, due out Tuesday, criticizes President Donald Trump’s foreign policy decisions during the year-and-a-half that Bolton spent in the White House.

Lamberth frowned upon the way Bolton went about publishing the book.

Bolton took it “upon himself to publish his book without securing final approval from national intelligence authorities” and perhaps caused irreparable harm to national security, Lamberth said.

But with 200,000 copies already distributed to booksellers across the country, attempting to block its release would be futile, the judge wrote.

“A single dedicated individual with a book in hand could publish its contents far and wide from his local coffee shop,” Lamberth wrote.

“With hundreds of thousands of copies around the globe — many in newsrooms — the damage is done. There is no restoring the status quo.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
