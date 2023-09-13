Share
Danelo Souza Cavalcante
Danelo Souza Cavalcante (Police handout)

Danelo Cavalcante, Escaped Murderer and Illegal Immigrant, Captured After Nearly 2 Weeks on the Run

 By The Associated Press  September 13, 2023 at 5:40am
Pennsylvania State Police say escaped murderer Danelo Souza Cavalcante has been captured after nearly two weeks on the run.

State police announced Cavalcante’s capture on social media on Wednesday and planned a news conference announcing details for 9:30 a.m.

Heavily armed police had descended on the South Coventry Township area, closing roads and telling residents to lock their doors.

Cavalcante, 34, had broken out of jail in Chester County, outside Philadelphia, on Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021.

He killed 33-year-old Deborah Brandao in front of her children after she had threatened to tell authorities he was a wanted fugitive, according to prosecutors.

Cavalcante is an illegal immigrant who entered the United States after he became a murder suspect in his native Brazil.

Many have questioned why he was allowed to stay in the U.S. while he was wanted for murder in Brazil.

The capture was announced as the manhunt in rural southeastern Pennsylvania entered its 14th day.

Heavily armed law enforcement officers had searched for the fugitive through a night of downpours and rolling thunder.

Residents in the 8- to 10-square-mile area of woods and farmland had been locked down at home as classes were canceled at local schools and police closed roads, searching vehicles at roadblocks.

Conversation