Danelo Cavalcante, Escaped Murderer and Illegal Immigrant, Captured After Nearly 2 Weeks on the Run

Pennsylvania State Police say escaped murderer Danelo Souza Cavalcante has been captured after nearly two weeks on the run.

State police announced Cavalcante’s capture on social media on Wednesday and planned a news conference announcing details for 9:30 a.m.

Heavily armed police had descended on the South Coventry Township area, closing roads and telling residents to lock their doors.

A press conference announcing details of THE CAPTURE of Danelo Cavalcante is scheduled for 9:30am at the Po-Mar-Lin Fire company, 36 Firehouse Drive, Kennett Square, PA. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) September 13, 2023

Cavalcante, 34, had broken out of jail in Chester County, outside Philadelphia, on Aug. 31 while awaiting transfer to a state prison to serve a life sentence for fatally stabbing an ex-girlfriend in 2021.

He killed 33-year-old Deborah Brandao in front of her children after she had threatened to tell authorities he was a wanted fugitive, according to prosecutors.

Cavalcante is an illegal immigrant who entered the United States after he became a murder suspect in his native Brazil.

Many have questioned why he was allowed to stay in the U.S. while he was wanted for murder in Brazil.

The capture was announced as the manhunt in rural southeastern Pennsylvania entered its 14th day.

Heavily armed law enforcement officers had searched for the fugitive through a night of downpours and rolling thunder.

CAPTURED: After two weeks on the run, the manhunt for Danelo Cavalcante has come to an end. He has been captured, multiple law enforcement sources tell NBC10. https://t.co/nIbDD5ytfN pic.twitter.com/VgqXwykBJR — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) September 13, 2023

Residents in the 8- to 10-square-mile area of woods and farmland had been locked down at home as classes were canceled at local schools and police closed roads, searching vehicles at roadblocks.

