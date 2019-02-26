SECTIONS
Data show many allegations of sex abuse of migrant children

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 1:09pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government says there were nearly 5,000 complaints of sexual abuse and harassment of migrant children in government-managed shelters over four years.

The allegations released on Tuesday include inappropriate touching and showing pornographic videos.

Data from Health and Human Services include information from both the Obama and Trump administrations, from October 2015 through September 2018.

Health and Human Services manages the care of tens of thousands of migrant children, most of whom crossed the border alone. Children are placed in shelters until they can be released to sponsors, usually a parent or close relative. The shelters are privately run but contracted by the government.

Officials say most of the allegations haven’t been substantiated and are defending the care they provide to migrant children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







