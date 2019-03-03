SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Defending Iditarod champ remains self-proclaimed ‘goofball’

Defending champion Joar Leifseth Ulsom is greeted by local fan Ole Andersson during the ceremonial start of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race Saturday, March 2, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska. (AP Photo/Michael Dinneen)

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2019 at 8:31am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WILLOW, Alaska (AP) — Joar Leifseth Ulsom may not be flashy or brash, but he has sled cred.

The quiet, unassuming 32-year-old defending champion of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race leads the field of 52 mushers hoping to be the first to reach Alaska’s western coast after a thousand-mile (1,600-kilometer) trek across the Alaska wilderness.

The lineup includes four Canadians, two Norwegians including Ulsom and one musher each from Sweden and France.

That quest officially begins Sunday as the mushers take off from a frozen lake about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Anchorage.

The winner is expected in Nome, an old Gold Rush town on Alaska’s Bering Sea coast, in about nine days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Defending Iditarod champ remains self-proclaimed ‘goofball’
UK foreign secretary says ‘last chance’ for peace in Yemen
North Carolina Democrats see opportunity in do-over election
UK official welcomes olive branch from hard-line Brexiteers
Gazans resume minor pilgrimage after years of Egyptian ban
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×