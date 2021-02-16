Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

Dem Congressman Sues Trump Over Capitol Incursion Days After Impeachment Failure

Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi speaks during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 17, 2020.John McDonnell / The Washington Post via AP / PoolRep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi speaks during a House Committee on Homeland Security hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 17, 2020. (John McDonnell / The Washington Post via AP / Pool)

By The Associated Press
Published February 16, 2021 at 8:02am
Mewe Share P Share

A Democratic congressman accused Donald Trump in a federal lawsuit on Tuesday of inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol and of conspiring with his lawyer and extremists to try to prevent the Senate from certifying the results of the presidential election.

The lawsuit from Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages.

The case also names as defendants the former president’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and groups including the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, fringe groups that had members charged by the Justice Department with taking part in the Capitol incursion.

A Trump adviser, Jason Miller, said in a statement on Tuesday that Trump did not organize the rally that preceded the riot and “did not incite or conspire to incite any violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6th.” A lawyer for Giuliani did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

The suit, filed in federal court in Washington under a Reconstruction-era law known as the Ku Klux Klan Act, comes three days after Trump was cleared in a Senate impeachment trial of charges that he incited the riot.

TRENDING: Trump Lawyer van der Veen: ‘My Entire Family, My Business, My Law Firm Are Under Siege Right Now’

The suit alleges that Trump “endorsed rather than discouraged” threats of violence from his supporters in the weeks leading up to the Capitol incursion.

“The carefully orchestrated series of events that unfolded at the Save America rally and the storming of the Capitol was no accident or coincidence,” the suit says.

“It was the intended and foreseeable culmination of a carefully coordinated campaign to interfere with the legal process required to confirm the tally of votes cast in the Electoral College.”

Presidents have historically been afforded broad immunity from lawsuits over actions they take in their role as commander in chief.

Do you think Trump incited the Capitol riot?

But the lawsuit filed Tuesday was brought against Trump in his personal capacity and argues that none of the behavior at hand had to do with his responsibilities as president.

“Inciting a riot, or attempting to interfere with the congressional efforts to ratify the results of the election that are commended by the Constitution, could not conceivably be within the scope of ordinary responsibilities of the president,” Joseph Sellers, a Washington lawyer who along with the NAACP filed the lawsuit on Thompson’s behalf, said in an interview.

“In this respect, because of his conduct, he is just like any other private citizen,” Sellers said.

Though the impeachment case focused squarely on accusations of incitement, the lawsuit accuses Trump of conspiring to disrupt the constitutional activities of Congress — namely, the certification of election results — through a protracted effort to discredit and overturn the election.

The case against Trump was brought under a provision of the Ku Klux Klan Act of 1871, which was passed in response to KKK violence and prohibits violence or intimidation meant to prevent Congress or other federal officials from carrying out their constitutional duties.

RELATED: Furious Leftists Call for Boycott of Grocery Chain Over Trump, DeSantis Donations

“Fortunately, this hasn’t been used very much,” Sellers said. “But what we see here is so unprecedented that it’s really reminiscent of what gave rise to the enactment of this legislation right after the Civil War.”

The suit cites comments made by Trump and Giuliani in the weeks leading up to the riot and immediately preceding it that lawyers say were intended to mobilize supporters to try to overturn the election results and to prevent certification.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Dem Congressman Sues Trump Over Capitol Incursion Days After Impeachment Failure
Rockets Strike Near US Military Base in Deadly Attack Claimed by Obscure Islamist Group
Michael Jordan Makes $10 Million Donation That Will Help Countless People
Fauci Awarded $1 Million Prize for 'Defending Science'
Existing COVID Vaccines Could Need to be Updated Soon
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×