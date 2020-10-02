Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Democratic Mayor Hit with Serious Charges in Campaign Investigation

In this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren speaks during a news conference in Rochester, New York. Warren was indicted on Oct. 2 on charges she broke campaign finance rules and committed fraud during her reelection campaign three years ago.Adrian Kraus / AP, FileIn this Sept. 3, 2020, file photo, Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren speaks during a news conference in Rochester, New York. Warren was indicted on Oct. 2 on charges she broke campaign finance rules and committed fraud during her reelection campaign three years ago. (Adrian Kraus / AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published October 2, 2020 at 11:53am
P Share Print

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren was indicted Friday on charges she broke campaign finance rules and committed fraud during her reelection campaign three years ago.

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley also announced charges against Warren’s campaign treasurer, Albert Jones Jr., and the treasurer of her political action committee, Rosalind Brooks-Harris.

The indictment dramatically increases political peril for Warren, who was already facing calls to resign for the city’s handling of a police killing.

The Democrat is midway through her second term as the mayor of Rochester, New York, a city of more than 200,000 by Lake Ontario.

State Board of Elections investigators had previously concluded there was “considerable evidence” that Warren, her associates and a political action committee supporting her campaign took steps to intentionally evade campaign donation limits, according to local media reports.

TRENDING: Trump Declares National Emergency After Scale of Our Dependence on China Comes to Light

Doorley said Warren and the others took steps to evade contribution limits between Nov. 6, 2013 and Nov. 7, 2017.

“The indictment alleges that it was not a mistake,” Doorley told reporters.

Warren had previously denied any attempt to evade campaign finance rules, blamed errors on sloppy bookkeeping and referred to the investigation as a “political witch hunt.”

Do you think Mayor Warren will be found guilty of these charges?

Her lawyer didn’t immediately return phone and email messages seeking comment on Friday.

Her arraignment, on charges of scheming to defraud and violating election laws, was scheduled for Monday. If convicted, she would be removed from office.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Chris Christie Hospitalized with 'Mild' COVID Symptoms
Ex-Major League Baseball Player At Large After Alleged Murder
Former Leader of Black Muslim Temple Charged in $22 Million PPP Fraud Scheme
Florida Democrats Up Against the Wall Amid Surge in New GOP Voters
Dem Senate Challenger Admits to Illicit Texts with Campaign Strategist
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×