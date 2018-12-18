Democrats fight over who owns data ahead of 2020

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Democrats are trying to settle a bitter dispute over how the party manages and pays for the voter data used in campaigns.

Democratic National Committee staffers and several state party leaders are scheduled Tuesday to meet privately in Washington over the issue.

The two sides appear to be at an impasse over who should control expansive files of voter information.

It’s a key test for DNC Chairman Tom Perez ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Perez wants an independent trust formed to allow the national party, state parties and political action groups on the left to share the same voter files with real-time updates from campaign field work.

TRENDING: Conservative Anti-Trump Magazine The Weekly Standard Announces Closure

Many state chairs say they can accomplish the same goal running their own co-operative with help from a private contractor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.