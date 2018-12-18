SECTIONS
Democrats fight over who owns data ahead of 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, Tom Perez, Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, waits to speak during an early voting campaign event in Cincinnati.

By AP Reports
at 10:30pm
Democrats are trying to settle a bitter dispute over how the party manages and pays for the voter data used in campaigns.

Democratic National Committee staffers and several state party leaders are scheduled Tuesday to meet privately in Washington over the issue.

The two sides appear to be at an impasse over who should control expansive files of voter information.

It’s a key test for DNC Chairman Tom Perez ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Perez wants an independent trust formed to allow the national party, state parties and political action groups on the left to share the same voter files with real-time updates from campaign field work.

Many state chairs say they can accomplish the same goal running their own co-operative with help from a private contractor.

