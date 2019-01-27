Democrats uneasy about potential Howard Schultz bid

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SEATTLE (AP) — For a businessman who has given about $150,000 to Democratic campaigns, former Starbucks Chairman Howard Schultz is generating tepid — or even hostile — responses within the party as he weighs a presidential bid.

That’s partly because reports have suggested he’s considering running as an independent, a prospect that many worry could draw support from the eventual Democratic nominee and hand President Donald Trump another four years in office.

The 65-year-old Seattle billionaire launches a tour Monday to promote his latest book, “From the Ground Up: A Journey to Reimagine the Promise of America.” He has stops in New York; Tempe, Arizona; Seattle; and San Francisco — but no dates for the early voting states of Iowa or New Hampshire.

His office did not respond to an email seeking comment.

