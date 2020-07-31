SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Dems Refuse To Negotiate as Relief Bill Talks Hit Deadlock

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on July 31, 2020.Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty ImagesHouse Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on July 31, 2020. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published July 31, 2020 at 8:58am
P Share Print

The White House appears keen to endorse a temporary extension of a $600 per week supplemental unemployment benefit as it is about to expire.

The idea is a prominent feature of top-level Washington talks on a major coronavirus relief measure.

After late-night talks failed to produce a breakthrough, the two sides took their case to the media on Friday morning, with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows appearing before reporters as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke at her weekly news conference.

Meadows accused Democrats of refusing to negotiate, saying President Donald Trump has instructed him to be “aggressive and forward leaning” in trying to extend the supplemental jobless benefit.

“Democrats have made zero offers over the last three days,” according to Meadows. He said Democrats are “willing to play politics” and are acting like they “hold all the cards.”

TRENDING: Democrat Politician Charged with Using Federal Funds To Pay for Wedding, Other Personal Expenses

The White House on Thursday offered a short-term extension of the $600 weekly unemployment benefit, but Democrats rejected it, saying it needs to be part of a far more sweeping bill that would deliver aid to state and local governments as well as to schools and colleges.

Without action, the unemployment benefit runs out Friday.

“Clearly they did not understand the gravity of the situation,” Pelosi said. She said a short-term extension only makes sense if the two sides are close to a deal.

“Why don’t we just get the job done?” she asked.

Do you support an extension of the extra unemployment benefit?

Republicans in the Senate had been fighting to trim back the $600 jobless benefit in the next coronavirus package, but Trump signaled he wants to keep the full $600 benefit for now.

“We want a temporary extension of enhanced unemployment benefits,” Trump said at the White House on Thursday.

“This will provide a critical bridge for Americans who lost their jobs to the pandemic through no fault of their own.”

The sides agreed to talk again Friday and into the weekend. There continues to be agreement among Washington’s top power players that Congress must pass further relief in the coming days and weeks.

“Do we want to continue to come to an agreement? Absolutely,” top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer said. “But it’s got to meet the gravity of the problem.”

RELATED: Pharmacy Board Retracts Hydroxychloroquine Ban a Day After Issuing It

Trump is eager for another round of COVID relief, and it’s also a priority for GOP allies like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, as well as for Pelosi and Schumer.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Dems Refuse To Negotiate as Relief Bill Talks Hit Deadlock
Every Single Player and Coach Protests During Anthem on NBA's Opening Night
Trump Meets with Family of Slain Soldier, Offers To Pay for Funeral
USS Indianapolis Crew Awarded Congressional Medal on 75th Anniversary of Sinking
Spanish Court Convicts Vietnam Vet of Drug Smuggling, Family Says He Was Duped
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×