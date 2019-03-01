Dems try to turn up heat on Acosta over sex abuse plea deal

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are trying to increase pressure on Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta over his handling of a secret plea deal with a wealthy financier accused of sexually abusing dozens of underage girls.

A group of House Democrats sent a letter to the attorney general Friday, asking the Justice Department to reopen the deal with Jeffrey Epstein. They also want the department to make public the results of a review into federal prosecutors’ management of the case, which happened when Acosta served as U.S. Attorney in Miami.

The effort was co-led by Representatives Debbie Wasserman Schultz and Lois Frankel of Florida and Jackie Speier of California.

The Justice Department’s Office of Professional Responsibility is examining the case. The department declined to comment.

