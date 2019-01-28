Detained Chinese human rights lawyer sentenced to 4 ½ years

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BEIJING (AP) — Prominent Chinese human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang has been sentenced to 4 ½ years in prison on the charge of subversion of state power.

The No. 2 Intermediate Court in the northeastern city of Tianjin passed the sentence on Monday with the additional provision that Wang’s political rights be withheld for five years.

Wang was tried in a closed hearing last month after being held without access to his lawyers or family for more than three years.

Wang is among more than 200 lawyers and legal activists detained during a 2015 crackdown. He was a member of the Fengrui law firm, well known for its advocacy work, through which he pursued land rights cases on behalf of poor villagers and represented members of the banned Falun Gong meditation sect.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.