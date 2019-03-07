SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Detainee tries to flee, but his orange jumpsuit betrays him

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 9:55am
Modified March 7, 2019 at 10:01am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

SHELBY, N.C. (AP) — A detainee briefly escaped after a court hearing and ran through a North Carolina town, but his orange jumpsuit gave him away.

The Shelby Star reports that Joseph Lee Short had just appeared in court Wednesday and was waiting with others to be taken back to jail when he removed a leg restraint and ran out of a parking garage.

Sheriff’s Office Maj. Durwin Briscoe says Short ran through several parking lots as deputies tracked him down after about five minutes. Briscoe says the “orange jumpsuit helped him stand out.”

He has been in jail since May after being charged with robbing a Kings Mountain bank.

Officials at the sheriff’s office didn’t immediately respond to an email asking if Short has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

TRENDING: Diamond and Silk on Media Attacks Against Trump: ‘They Smear Him Because They Fear Him’

___

Information from: The Shelby Star, http://www.shelbystar.com

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







The Latest: Police: Gunman fled hotel after shooting officer
AP source: Free agent CB Kevin Jonson to visit Browns
Paley Center TV festival goes live online with PaleyTV
Germany to require suppliers of 5G networks be ‘trustworthy’
Detainee tries to flee, but his orange jumpsuit betrays him
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×