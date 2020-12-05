Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

DeVos Throws Life Preserver to Sinking Students, Urges Congress To 'Do Its Job' Amid Lockdown

In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the Phoenix International Academy in Phoenix.Matt York / AP, FileIn this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo, Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos speaks at the Phoenix International Academy in Phoenix. (Matt York / AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published December 4, 2020 at 5:10pm
P Share Print

The Trump administration on Friday suspended all federal student loan payments through the end of January and kept interest rates at 0 percent, extending a moratorium that started early in the pandemic but was set to expire at the end of this month.

The measure was included in a March relief package and the White House extended it in August, but its fate was in doubt amid stalemate over a new relief bill.

“The added time also allows Congress to do its job and determine what measures it believes are necessary and appropriate,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a statement.

“The Congress, not the Executive Branch, is in charge of student loan policy.”

Under the measure, students will not be required to make payments, their loans will not accrue interest and all collection activity will halt until the end of January.

TRENDING: Suspected PLA Agents Posing as 'Researchers' Flee in Droves After Trump Crackdown

DeVos used her authority to pause federal student loan payments in March. Congress later cemented the measure in legislation and President Donald Trump extended it through December.

Last month, the American Council on Education and dozens of other higher education associations urged DeVos to extend the relief.

“Bringing millions of Americans back into repayment in the thick of this crisis will cause additional financial hardship and force borrowers to make difficult decisions about their limited resources,” the groups wrote in a letter to DeVos.

Do you support the moratorium on federal student loan payments?

Presumptive president-elect Joe Biden has not directly addressed the moratorium but on Tuesday called for “relief from rent and student loans.”

He has also supported proposals to erase up to $10,000 in student debt for all borrowers as part of a future virus relief package.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







DeVos Throws Life Preserver to Sinking Students, Urges Congress To 'Do Its Job' Amid Lockdown
President Trump Pulls American Troops Out of East African Nation
Bill Legalizing Marijuana at Federal Level Passes House with Overwhelming Dem Support
Middle East Nation Becomes Second in World To Authorize Pfizer's COVID Vaccine
Wanted Fugitive Killed in Shootout Weeks After Traffic Stop Attack on State Trooper
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×