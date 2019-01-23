Devour Super Bowl ad

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Sex sells … frozen food dishes?

Kraft Heinz’ frozen-food brand Devour is trying to make waves during its Super Bowl debut with an ad taking a humorous jab at one man’s “frozen food porn addiction.”

The ad shows a woman talking about her boyfriend’s problem with “frozen food porn,” and says he watches it several times a day and has a hidden stash of photos of food. Among the suggestive lines is the girlfriend saying that the addiction has made him a “three-minute man,” i.e. the amount of time it takes to heat up a frozen meal.

Super Bowl ads have long used raunchiness and sex stand out during the Super Bowl, advertising’s biggest stage. Think Cindy Crawford downing a Pepsi in Daisy Dukes in 1992 or the 2013 GoDaddy ad that showed a squeamishly close-up shot of a kiss.

But advertisers have largely toned it down in recent years because raunchy ads run the risk of offending or polarizing their audience, focusing on crowd-pleasing approaches using animals, humor or celebrities instead. The stakes are high since a 30-second ad can cost more than a reported $5 million for airtime alone.

Devour says the 60-second version that debuted online Wednesday is “uncensored” and a toned-down 30-second version will air during the Super Bowl 53 broadcast Feb. 3.

Other advertisers include Anheuser-Busch, Pepsi, Kia, Verizon and many others. Colgate Total was the first advertiser to unveil its Super Bowl ad, on Friday, which stars Luke Wilson as a close talker.

