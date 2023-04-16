Parler Share
News
People observe the wreckage at the scene of a bus crash involving dozens of mourners who were returning from a funeral, near Mwatate, Kenya, on Saturday.
People observe the wreckage at the scene of a bus crash involving dozens of mourners who were returning from a funeral, near Mwatate, Kenya, on Saturday. (AP)

Disaster: Bus Brakes Fail on Way Back from Funeral, Nearly One Third of Passengers Dead

 By The Associated Press  April 16, 2023 at 2:59am
Parler Share

At least 10 people died when the bus they were traveling in left the road and rolled several times in southern Kenya, police said Sunday.

The passengers were on their way back to the coastal city of Mombasa after attending a funeral in the Mwatate area, Taita Taveta County, on Saturday evening.

Mwatate Police Chief Morris Okul told The Associated Press that the driver of the bus survived and was hospitalized in critical condition.

“The survivors told us they were 34 people on board, excluding children,” Okul said. Children in Kenya often travel sitting on parents’ laps, even up to the age of 15.

The accident happened in a hilly area that is a known accident blackspot.

Trending:
'Mistake': Stunning Details Emerge in What Led to Bud Light's Trans Marketing Partnership - Report

Okul said the bus brakes failed, but Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome said the driver may have been coasting in neutral when he lost control.

“There’s a tendency of long distance drivers freewheeling to save on fuel. This is carelessness because in case of an emergency one has no control,” he said.

The mourners had traveled more than 90 miles to attend the funeral and were returning late in the evening.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Parler Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Fishermen Notice Something Fly Over Their Heads - The Next Moment They're Helping Police Take a Bombing Suspect on the Ground
Disaster: Bus Brakes Fail on Way Back from Funeral, Nearly One Third of Passengers Dead
NATO Member Begins Construction of Massive Security Measure on Russian Border
Suspicious Man Tackled During Prime Minister's Visit, Explosion Then Rocks Scene
Major US City Becomes First to Approve Dawn Muslim Prayer Call Over Speakers
See more...

Conversation