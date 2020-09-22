Login
DOJ: 179 Arrested, Millions of Dollars Seized in Worldwide Opioid Takedown

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen speaks as FBI Director Christopher Wray, right, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Derek Benner, left, look on at a news conference at the Justice Department on Sept. 22, 2020, in Washington, D.C. The officials reported that 179 people were arrested and more than $6.5 million was seized in a worldwide crackdown on opioid trafficking on the dark net.Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty ImagesDeputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen speaks as FBI Director Christopher Wray, right, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement Deputy Director Derek Benner, left, look on at a news conference at the Justice Department on Sept. 22, 2020, in Washington, D.C. The officials reported that 179 people were arrested and more than $6.5 million was seized in a worldwide crackdown on opioid trafficking on the dark net. (Olivier Douliery-Pool / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published September 22, 2020 at 6:15am
Law enforcement officials arrested 179 people and seized more than $6.5 million in a worldwide crackdown on opioid trafficking on the dark net, the U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday.

As part of the initiative, law enforcement officials seized over $6.5 million in cash and virtual currency, in addition to about 1,100 pounds of drugs, the Justice Department said.

About 600 pounds of drugs, including fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, ecstasy and other opioids, had been seized in the U.S.

The operation, which mainly occurred in the U.S. and in Europe, comes more than a year after officials took down the “Wall Street Market,” which was believed to be one of the largest illegal online marketplaces on the dark net.

The arrests include 121 made in the U.S., two in Canada, 42 in Germany, eight in the Netherlands, four in the United Kingdom, three in Australia and one in Sweden.

The Justice Department said its investigation was ongoing and investigators were still working to identify other individuals behind dark net accounts.

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said the crackdown showed “there will be no safe haven for drug dealing in cyberspace.”

The Associated Press
