DOJ Accuses Facebook of Denying Jobs to American Workers in Favor of Foreigners

In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia.Matt Rourke / AP, FileIn this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke / AP, File)

By The Associated Press
Published December 3, 2020 at 2:46pm
The Trump administration is accusing Facebook in a lawsuit of discriminating against U.S. workers in favor of foreigners with special visas to fill more than 2,600 high-paying jobs.

The Justice Department announced the suit on Thursday, alleging that the social media giant refused to recruit, consider or hire qualified and available U.S. workers for the positions that Facebook reserved for temporary visa holders.

Facebook sponsored the visa holders for green cards authorizing them to work in the U.S. permanently.

The action followed a two-year investigation by the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“Facebook intentionally created a hiring system in which it denied qualified U.S. workers a fair opportunity to learn about and apply for jobs” that it instead sought to channel to temporary visa holders, the department said in a news release.

The positions at issue offered an average salary of around $156,000.

The department is seeking unspecified civil penalties and compensation on behalf of U.S. workers deemed to have been denied employment.

“Facebook has been cooperating with the DOJ in its review of this issue and while we dispute the allegations in the complaint, we cannot comment further on pending litigation,” the company, which is based in Menlo Park, California, said in a statement.

President Donald Trump has raised concerns for years about foreigners competing with U.S. citizens for American jobs.

In June, his administration extended a ban on green cards issued outside the U.S. until the end of the year and added many temporary work visas to the freeze.

The Associated Press
