DOJ Delivers Nightmare News to Cuomo in Light of Nursing Home Deaths

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a daily media briefing on July 23, 2020, in New York City.Jeenah Moon / Getty ImagesNew York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a daily media briefing on July 23, 2020, in New York City. (Jeenah Moon / Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published August 26, 2020 at 12:34pm
The Justice Department is seeking data about “orders which may have resulted in the deaths of thousands of elderly nursing home residents,” sending letters Wednesday to the governors of New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Those governors are Democrats Andrew Cuomo, Phil Murphy, Tom Wolf and Gretchen Whitmer, respectively.

Officials said Wednesday that the Justice Department’s civil rights division is evaluating whether to initiate investigations under a federal law that protects the rights of people in state-run nursing homes and other facilities.

Prosecutors are trying to determine whether state orders requiring admission of COVID-19 patients to nursing homes could have led to deaths.

Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband said the federal government must ensure vulnerable nursing home patients “are adequately cared for with dignity and respect and not unnecessarily put at risk.”

