Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Domestic Abusers, Drunk Drivers Disqualified from Asylum Under New Trump Policy

Attorney General William Barr meets with members of the St. Louis Police Department on Oct. 15, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri.Jeff Roberson / Pool / AFP via Getty ImagesAttorney General William Barr meets with members of the St. Louis Police Department on Oct. 15, 2020, in St. Louis, Missouri. (Jeff Roberson / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published October 20, 2020 at 4:43pm
P Share Print

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that asylum seekers will lose their bids if they are convicted of driving under the influence or committing crimes to support gangs.

The rule, which takes effect Nov. 20, is the latest in a slew of measures to make asylum more difficult to obtain.

The immediate impact will be muted by a temporary pandemic-related ban on asylum introduced in March that calls for people who enter the country illegally to be immediately expelled on public health grounds.

While asylum has long been denied to people convicted of “particularly serious crimes,” the new rule adds a litany of crimes that would be disqualifying.

They include convictions for domestic violence — whether a felony or misdemeanor — assault or battery, re-entering the country illegally, identify theft, public benefits fraud, immigrant smuggling and driving under the influence.

TRENDING: Ted Cruz Introduces Major Constitutional Amendment

The rules would also deny asylum to people convicted of crimes that an adjudicator “knows or has reason to believe” was committed to support a criminal street gang.

The rule was to be published Wednesday and signed by Attorney General William Barr.

President Donald Trump has introduced stringent asylum policies since the U.S. became the world’s top destination for asylum seekers in 2017.

Do you support these new asylum policies?

A rule proposed in June gives judges the power to reject claims without a hearing. Several new factors weigh against asylum, including failure to pay taxes.

A rule in July lets authorities block asylum seekers from countries with widespread communicable disease.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Senate Democrats Dig In Heels, Still Can't Stop Amy Coney Barrett's Confirmation
Trump Admin Takes Action To Help Americans Spot Chinese Communist Propaganda
French Prosecutors Reveal Sinister Method Used by Islamist Killer To Identify Beheaded Victim
OxyContin Makers To Plead Guilty to Criminal Charges, Agree To Multi-Billion Dollar Settlement
Government Cracks Down on Militant Islamic Group After Teacher Beheading
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×