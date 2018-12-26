The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Dow closes up than 1,000 points in best day for Wall Street in 10 years as stocks rally back from Christmas Eve beating.

