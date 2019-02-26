SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Drones launched to help preserve Europe’s Jewish cemeteries

Participant of a conference organized by the Germany-based foundation European Jewish Cemeteries Initiative (EJCI) walks past tombstones at a jewish cemetery near the town of Senec, Slovakia, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Amid an increase number in the anti-Semitic acts in some European countries, a project has been launched to apply drones and contemporary technology to save Jewish cemeteries in places whose original Jewish population was wiped out in the Holocaust. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 10:03am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

RECA, Slovakia (AP) — A private organization is expanding its work preserving old Jewish cemeteries in Europe by employing aerial drones to map burial sites in countries where the Holocaust decimated local Jewish populations.

The European Jewish Cemeteries Initiative said Tuesday that teams plan to survey 1,500 Jewish cemeteries in Slovakia, Greece, Moldova, Lithuania and Ukraine this year.

The European Union is funding the effort at a time of rising alarm in some countries over anti-Semitic acts, including swastikas painted on gravestones and other damage at Jewish cemeteries.

The chief executive of the Germany-based initiative, Philip Carmel, said fences will be erected around abandoned graveyards to re-establish their physical presence, “so people know there’s a Jewish cemetery.”

The group also wants to recruit volunteers in the five countries to maintain the cemeteries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







29 bodies recovered after new clashes in central Nigeria
Tunisian attacks suspect assaults judge at hearing
The Latest: Senators urge pharma CEOs to rein in lobbyists
Key Sanders 2016 strategists won’t return for 2020 campaign
EPA defends enforcement record, despite drop in penalties
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×