SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Duke’s Williamson to miss 2nd straight game with knee injury

Duke's Zion Williamson, right, is greeted by a teammate on the court before the team's NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 1:20pm
Modified February 25, 2019 at 1:23pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke freshman Zion Williamson will miss a second straight game with a mild right knee sprain he suffered last week.

Coach Mike Krzyzewski said Monday that the national player of the year candidate won’t play Tuesday night when the third-ranked Blue Devils visit No. 20 Virginia Tech.

Williamson was hurt in the opening minute of an 88-74 loss to North Carolina. He sprained his knee when he planted his foot while dribbling and his left shoe tore apart.

Williamson ranks second in the league in scoring at 21.6 points per game. He also ranks among the league leaders in rebounding, shooting percentage and steals.

___

TRENDING: Pelosi’s Daughter Lashes Out at NRA over ‘Target Practice’ Magazine Spread

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Duke’s Williamson to miss 2nd straight game with knee injury
The Latest: Mauritius ruling a ‘tool’ for Cyprus on UK bases
Washington state to sue over Trump’s new abortion policy
Nielsen: 29.6 million viewers for Oscars, up from 2018
Rosenstein: Government transparency isn’t always advisable
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×