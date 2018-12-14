Dutch suspect to be arraigned in slaying of US student

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — An American student living in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam has been stabbed to death in her apartment and police are preparing to arraign a man suspected in the slaying.

Police spokeswoman Miriam Boers confirmed Friday that the victim was 21-year-old Sarah Papenheim.

Boers declined to confirm reports in local media that she was a psychology student from Minnesota studying at Rotterdam’s Erasmus University.

Rotterdam police say in a statement that she died Wednesday after a stabbing incident in her home near the university.

The 23-year-old suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, was arrested the same day at the railway station in the southern city of Eindhoven. Boers says he will be arraigned soon at a behind-closed-doors hearing before an investigating judge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.