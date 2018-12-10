DuVernay, Witherspoon and others join for Time’s Up auction

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

Ava DuVernay, Reese Witherspoon, Geena Davis and Kerry Washington are among the Hollywood figures teaming up to mark the one-year anniversary of Time’s Up with a celebrity auction to benefit the group’s legal fund.

The Time’s Up campaign kicked off at the Golden Globes in January. To date, the legal fund has raised more than $22 million.

Among the items on auction will be an opportunity to attend a post-production session with director DuVernay on her Netflix miniseries “Central Park 5,” a coffee date with Davis and meet-and-greets with Witherspoon at the “Big Little Lies” season 2 premiere, or Washington at her Broadway show, “American Son.”

The Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund says that to date it has connected more than 3,750 women and men to legal resources.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.