E-cigarette maker accuses Reynolds of patent infringement

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 9:29am
Modified March 8, 2019 at 9:40am
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — An Ohio manufacturer of electronic cigarettes has accused the R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company of patent infringement.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports that Fuma sued the North Carolina-based subsidiary of Reynolds American in federal court on Wednesday.

The lawsuit says Fuma and Reynolds entered into a confidentiality agreement in 2010 that allowed Reynolds to review Fuma’s e-cigarette designs as part of a potential investment or joint venture. Fuma says Reynolds then copied its design for use in Vuse products.

Vuse debuted in 2012 and has become the second highest-selling e-cigarette on the U.S. market. Fuma’s patent was awarded in 2017.

Fuma is requesting a permanent injunction against Vuse, as well as damages of an unspecified amount.

The newspaper couldn’t immediately reach Reynolds officials for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

