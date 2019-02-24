SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

‘Empire’ star Terrence Howard shows support for Smollett

FILE - In a September 23, 2017 file photo, actor Terrence Howard attends Fox's celebration of the "Empire" and "Star" television shows at One World Observatory in New York. Howard, who plays Jussie Smollett’s father on ‘Empire,’ has expressed support for his fellow cast member on social media. Smollett, who is black and gay, is charged with filing a false police report in January 2019 when he said he was attacked in Chicago by two masked men who used derogatory language and put a rope around his neck.(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 11:24am
Modified February 24, 2019 at 11:26am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

CHICAGO (AP) — Actor Terrence Howard, who plays the father of Jussie Smollett’s character on “Empire,” is expressing support on social media for his fellow cast member, who is accused of staging an attack on himself.

Howard took to Instagram on Saturday and posted a video of Smollett holding a giggling baby with the message: “All your lil homies got you.”

Smollett, who is black and gay, is charged with felony disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report. He’s accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack on himself last month in downtown Chicago.

Police say Smollett planned the hoax because he was unhappy with his salary and wanted to promote his career. Smollett denies the allegations.

“Empire” producers said Friday that Smollett’s character will be removed from the final two episodes of this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







‘Empire’ star Terrence Howard shows support for Smollett
Rutgers’ Stringer taking off the rest of regular season
EU, Arab leaders vow to boost security, migration ties
Sweden summons Russian ambassador over fighter jet incident
Trump books Lincoln Memorial for July 4th gala he’ll host
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×