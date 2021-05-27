News
News

Energy Secretary Rakes In $1.6M After Selling Stock in Electric Bus Company Pushed by Biden

The Associated Press May 27, 2021 at 2:35pm

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has sold her ownership interest in an electric bus maker that the Biden administration has touted.

A spokesman said Granholm sold her holdings in California-based Proterra Inc. this week, clearing a net gain of $1.6 million.

The sale fulfills Granholm’s obligations under an ethics agreement three months before an August deadline, the Energy Department said.

“Secretary Granholm has acted in full accordance with the comprehensive ethical standards set by the Biden administration and has completed her divestment well ahead of the time required by her ethics agreement,” spokesman Kevin Liao said in an email.

Details of the sale will be released by the Office of Government Ethics, although the timing is not certain.

Trending:
David Harsanyi: Dems Spent 4 Years Comparing Trump to Hitler but Now Are Offended by Nazi Analogies

Republicans had criticized Granholm’s holdings in the company, noting the Biden administration’s promotion of electric vehicles.

Criticism grew louder after President Joe Biden’s virtual visit to a Proterra manufacturing facility in South Carolina to highlight U.S. electric vehicle makers.

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, asked the Energy Department’s inspector general to investigate whether Granholm’s ownership in the company represented a conflict of interest.

Do you think Granholm used her Cabinet position to promote her own financial interests?

Republican Rep. Ralph Norman of South Carolina, a member of the House Oversight Committee, also pressed Granholm for details on her relationship to Proterra.

Granholm, a former Proterra board member, pledged during her confirmation hearing to recuse herself from any matters with “a direct and predictable effect on the financial interests of Proterra” until she completed the sale of her interest in the company.

Granholm and the White House said she had nothing to do with the planning of Biden’s online visit.

The Energy Department said Granholm’s stock sale came 89 days after she was sworn in as energy secretary.

Barrasso said Thursday that Granholm “actively promoted electric vehicles and electric vehicle batteries” even as she owned stock in a prominent electric vehicle maker. “Her actions appear to be a significant conflict of interest,” Barrasso said.

Inspector General Teri L. Donaldson told Barrasso in a letter that she is evaluating the concerns he raised and will “determine what next steps may be appropriate.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Man on Watch List for Islamic Radicalism Stabs, Shoots French Police Officers
Energy Secretary Rakes In $1.6M After Selling Stock in Electric Bus Company Pushed by Biden
Montana Becomes Latest State to Shoot Down Critical Race Theory in Classrooms
NH Election Audit Finds Mail-In Ballot Machine Mistakenly Added Votes for Democratic Candidates
Democrats Push Bill That Would Change the Face of College Sports Forever
See more...

Conversation