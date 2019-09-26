SECTIONS
News
Print

Homeless Problem Causing Liberal California To Fall Short of Clean Water Standards

A city worker uses a power washer to clean the sidewalk by a tent city along Division Street in San Francisco on Feb. 26, 2016.Eric Risberg / APA city worker uses a power washer to clean the sidewalk by a tent city along Division Street in San Francisco on Feb. 26, 2016. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says California is falling short on preventing water pollution, largely because of its problem with homelessness in cities. (Eric Risberg / AP)

By AP Reports
Published September 26, 2019 at 10:09am
Print

The Trump administration on Thursday accused California of failing to stop water pollution from such sources as human waste left on the pavement by the huge homeless populations in big cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco.

San Francisco’s mayor claimed there was no connection between homeless people and water quality, and she and other Democratic officials accused President Donald Trump of using the Environmental Protection Agency to punish the extremely liberal state.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler outlined a series of deficiencies in California’s compliance with federal clean water laws in a letter to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and demanded a detailed plan for fixing the problems within 30 days.

“If California does not step up to its delegated responsibilities, then EPA will be forced to take action,” Wheeler said in a statement.

The letter was the latest salvo in a feud between the administration and California, which has filed more than 50 lawsuits opposing Trump initiatives on the environment, immigration and health care.

TRENDING: Warren Lost When Confronted with Ethical Dilemma from Reporter

Last week, Trump warned that San Francisco would receive a violation notice for letting needles and other waste go through storm drains into the Pacific Ocean, an allegation Mayor London Breed denied.

“I’m sick of this president taking swipes at our city for no reason other than politics,” Breed said Thursday. “There are no needles washing out to the Bay or ocean from our sewer system, and there is no relationship between homelessness and water quality in San Francisco. It’s just not a real issue.”

In his letter, Wheeler said urban homelessness is taking a toll on the environment, citing news reports of “piles of human feces” on streets and sidewalks.

“The EPA is concerned about the potential water quality impacts from pathogens and other contaminants from untreated human waste entering nearby waters,” he said. “San Francisco, Los Angeles and the state do not appear to be acting with urgency to mitigate the risks to human health and the environment that may result from the homelessness crisis.”

Do you believe the homeless populations in Los Angeles and California are affecting water quality?

He called on San Francisco to invest billions of dollars to upgrade its sewage treatment system and stop releasing inadequately treated waste into San Francisco Bay and the Pacific, a practice he said state regulators have long allowed.

Wheeler said an EPA review uncovered problems with California’s handling of other federal clean water programs, including 23 significant discharges of pollutants in recent months that exceeded permit limits.

The investigation also found that the state had 202 community water systems that exceeded federal standards for the presence of contaminants such as arsenic and lead, putting nearly 800,000 people at risk, he said.

Nathan Click, a spokesman for Newsom, said: “This is not about clean air, clean water or helping our state with homelessness. This is political retribution against California, plain and simple.”

Eric Schaeffer, director of the Environmental Integrity Project and a former head of civil enforcement at EPA, accused the president and Wheeler of using the agency to punish enemies.

RELATED: Violence Breaks Out as Anti-Trump Protesters Burn American Flag During President's California Visit

“It makes no sense to decide that homeless encampments are a major priority for Clean Water Act enforcement, when EPA has done so little to enforce illegal discharges from much larger sources across the U.S.,” Schaeffer said.

Earlier this week, the EPA chief criticized the California Air Resources Board for a backlog of pending regulations intended to reduce smog. State officials blamed delays by Washington in approving the plans.

Last week, the Trump administration moved to revoke California’s decades-old legal authority to set automobile emission standards tougher than the federal government’s.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Homeless Problem Causing Liberal California To Fall Short of Clean Water Standards
Convictions Tossed Out Against Gen. Michael Flynn's Former Business Partner
Police Charge 'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary's Wife in Fatal Boat Crash
Federal Judge Plans To Dismiss Case Demanding Immigration Detainees Be Paid Minimum Wage
Trump Triples Pro-Democracy Aid To Oppose Venezuelan Strongman Nicolás Maduro
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×