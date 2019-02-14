EPA sets toxins response plan amid criticism from lawmakers

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says it is moving forward with a response to a class of long-lasting chemical contaminants amid criticism from members of Congress and environmentalists that it has not moved aggressively enough to regulate them.

Acting EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler is announcing the plan Thursday in Philadelphia.

Wheeler tells ABC News Live the chemicals, commonly called PFAS, are “a very important threat.”

Wheeler says EPA is still on a track that could lead to new safety thresholds, but in the interview, he did not commit to setting standards.

The chemicals are found in a range of consumer products and have seeped into water supplies around the country.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers pressed Wheeler on PFAS during confirmation hearings.

Environmentalists are calling the EPA action a “plan to plan.”

