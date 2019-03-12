Estonian party start talks with populists despite promise

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

HELSINKI (AP) — A senior Estonian politician has resigned from the Center Party’s leadership to protest a decision to start government formation talks with a euroskeptic populist party that made big gains in last week’s general election — despite promises not to talk with them.

Raimond Kaljulaid said Tuesday the Center Party and the nationalist, anti-immigration Estonian Conservative People’s Party, EKRE, have different values and called its economic program “absurd.”

EKRE came in third in the March 3 election with 17.8 percent of votes.

Caretaker Prime Minister Juri Ratas’ Center Party turned to EKRE on Monday after refusing formation talks with the center-right Reform Party.

In the election, the Reform Party became Estonia’s largest party but failed to win a majority while the Centrists were runner-ups. Both had excluded cooperation with EKRE.

