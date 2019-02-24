SECTIONS
EU chief, British PM May to hold Brexit talks in Egypt

Security guards walk along the main hall of the Sharm El Sheikh convention centre in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. Leaders from the European Union and Arab countries are holding their first-ever summit aimed at deepening ties on migration, security and trade. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

By AP Reports
Published February 24, 2019 at 6:05am
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to hold Brexit talks with European Council President Donald Tusk ahead of a potentially pivotal week for her plans to lead her country out of the European Union.

Pouring cold water on hopes for European concessions on departure terms for Britain at their meeting Sunday in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, an EU official warned “there will be no deal in the desert.”

He insisted that EU leaders would not formally discuss Brexit at the EU-Arab League summit here.

In a speech Saturday, May said “our focus to deliver Brexit must be absolute,” even as three of her senior Cabinet ministers suggested they may break with her and back amendments to delay Brexit unless a deal is agreed upon by Parliament in the next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

