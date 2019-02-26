SECTIONS
EU intern is daughter of Russian leader Putin’s spokesman

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 2:53am
BRUSSELS (AP) — The daughter of the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin has secured an intern’s job at the European Union’s legislature at a time of confrontation between the EU and Russia.

Right-wing French lawmaker Aymeric Chauprade defended his choice to hire Elizaveta Peskova, the daughter of Dmitry Peskov, saying she is a trainee studying law and international relations in France.

“The European Parliament has validated the contract and all procedures have been respected,” Chapraude said, adding that the criticism amounts to “conspiratorial Russophobia.”

The European Parliament said interns do not get access to sensitive information. The story was first reported by RFE/RL Radio Free Europe.

The EU and Russia are currently at loggerheads over a series of issues ranging from Moscow’s annexation of the Crimea peninsula to energy policies.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

