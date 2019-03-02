SECTIONS
EU parliament calls on Kosovo to suspend tax on Serb goods

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 5:34am
Modified March 2, 2019 at 6:10am
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The European Parliament has called on Kosovo to suspend a 100-percent tariff on Serb goods to help restart reconciliation talks.

David McAllister, who is heading the European delegation visiting Kosovo, and Serbia earlier in the week, said Saturday it asked for the suspension of the tariff in all meetings with Kosovar leaders “as the only way to success.”

During a tour to both capitals earlier this week, two senior U.S. officials made the same call.

Belgrade has boycotted the European Union-facilitated dialogue with Pristina, which started in 2011, until the 100-percent import tariff is lifted.

Kosovo says it will be lifted when Belgrade recognizes its sovereignty and stops preventing it from joining international organizations.

Serbia doesn’t accept Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence by its former territory.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

