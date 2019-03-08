EU police seize illicit medicines worth $185 million

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The European Union’s police agency says law enforcement authorities seized illegally trafficked medicines last year worth more than 165 million euros ($185 million).

Europol said Friday that a seven-month operation involving authorities from 16 European countries led to 435 arrests and the seizure of 1.8 tons of medicines.

The police agency, which helped support the operations, says that more than half the medicines seized were counterfeit or falsified.

Europol says the illegally trafficked medicines included opioids but also treatments for heart disease and cancer as well as performance-enhancing drugs.

Police involved in the operations also seized criminal assets worth 3.2 million euros ($3.6 million). It did not elaborate further as to what these assets included.

