EU slaps sanctions on 7 Myanmar army, border officials

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is slapping asset freezes and travel bans on seven more people accused of human rights violations against the Rohingya minority in Myanmar.

EU headquarters said Friday that the seven army and border police officials are being put on the bloc’s sanctions list “for serious human rights violations committed against the Rohingya population, ethnic minority villagers or civilians.”

It brings to 14 the total number of people in Myanmar under EU sanctions for such abuses.

Around 700,000 Rohingya have fled their homes in western Myanmar since last year because of a brutal counterinsurgency campaign by the military, which has been accused of massive rights violations. Rights activists and U.N. investigators say the military in Buddhist-dominated Myanmar was carrying out a policy of ethnic cleansing, or even genocide.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.