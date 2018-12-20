Ex accused of trying to extort of ‘Jersey Shore’ cast member

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) — A former boyfriend of a “Jersey Shore” cast member is accused of seeking $25,000 for not divulging secrets to the media.

Toms River police on Wednesday charged Thomas Lippolis with third-degree extortion.

Police say Lippolis had dated cast member Jenni “JWoww” Farley for close to a year 10 years ago. Police say Farley’s publicist had received a call from Lippolis demanding money in exchange for his silence.

It could not be determined if Lippolis has a lawyer.

Farley is seeking a divorce from her husband, Roger Matthews, whom she married in October 2015.

