Former NFL Quarterback Tarvaris Jackson Dies at Age 36

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a one-car crash outside his hometown of Montgomery, Alabama, authorities said Monday. He was 36.

The 2012 Chevrolet Camaro that Jackson was driving went off the road, struck a tree and overturned at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Trooper Benjamin “Michael” Carswell, an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesman, said in a news release.

Jackson was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The wreck occurred on Pike Road, about seven miles south of Montgomery. No other details were immediately released about the crash, which remained under investigation.

Jackson was hired as quarterbacks coach for Tennessee State last season after a 10-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll posted a Twitter message calling Jackson “a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk.”

Tarvaris Jackson was a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk. He will be deeply missed. So heartbroken by the news of his passing and sending our condolences to his family and friends. We love you forever @7tjackson — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) April 13, 2020

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson also posted about Jackson’s death: “TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man.”

TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man. 💔 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 13, 2020

The Vikings also released a statement saying that “one of Tarvaris’ greatest attributes was his positive outlook and approach. He genuinely cared about others, was a good friend and will be missed by family, teammates and Vikings fans everywhere.”

Statement from the #Vikings on the passing of former QB Tarvaris Jackson. pic.twitter.com/zcHIPQtMUN — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 13, 2020

At Tennessee State, Jackson helped senior quarterback Cameron Rosendahl to a season in which he passed for 3,023 yards, the second-most in program history.

“We are devastated,” Tennessee State coach Rod Reed said. “He was an awesome young man, and he will be missed by our players, our staff and the TSU family.”

Jackson was a second-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2006, starting 12 games in 2007 and leading the team to an 8-4 record.

He was part of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl championship team in 2014 as Wilson’s backup.

Jackson started 14 games for Seattle in 2011, leading the team to seven wins.

The former Alabama State quarterback, who started his college career at Arkansas, went 17-17 as an NFL starter.

He passed for 7,263 yards with 39 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Lakitta, and three children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

