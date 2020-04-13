SECTIONS
News Sports
Print

Former NFL Quarterback Tarvaris Jackson Dies at Age 36

Quarterback Tarvaris Jackson of the Seattle Seahawks looks downfield to pass against the Denver Broncos in a preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 14, 2015.Otto Greule Jr. / Getty ImagesQuarterback Tarvaris Jackson of the Seattle Seahawks looks downfield to pass against the Denver Broncos in a preseason game at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Aug. 14, 2015. (Otto Greule Jr. / Getty Images)

By AP Reports
Published April 13, 2020 at 9:49am
Print

Former NFL quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a one-car crash outside his hometown of Montgomery, Alabama, authorities said Monday. He was 36.

The 2012 Chevrolet Camaro that Jackson was driving went off the road, struck a tree and overturned at 8:50 p.m. Sunday, Trooper Benjamin “Michael” Carswell, an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency spokesman, said in a news release.

Jackson was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The wreck occurred on Pike Road, about seven miles south of Montgomery. No other details were immediately released about the crash, which remained under investigation.

Jackson was hired as quarterbacks coach for Tennessee State last season after a 10-year NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills.

TRENDING: NASCAR Driver Found Dead One Month After Being Released from Jail for 'Anti-Asian' Attack

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll posted a Twitter message calling Jackson “a beloved teammate, competitor, and Seahawk.”

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson also posted about Jackson’s death: “TJack… you will be missed. Praying for your family…Love you man.”

The Vikings also released a statement saying that “one of Tarvaris’ greatest attributes was his positive outlook and approach. He genuinely cared about others, was a good friend and will be missed by family, teammates and Vikings fans everywhere.”

RELATED: Harlem Globetrotters Legend Curly Neal Dies at 77

At Tennessee State, Jackson helped senior quarterback Cameron Rosendahl to a season in which he passed for 3,023 yards, the second-most in program history.

“We are devastated,” Tennessee State coach Rod Reed said. “He was an awesome young man, and he will be missed by our players, our staff and the TSU family.”

Jackson was a second-round draft pick of the Vikings in 2006, starting 12 games in 2007 and leading the team to an 8-4 record.

He was part of the Seahawks’ Super Bowl championship team in 2014 as Wilson’s backup.

Jackson started 14 games for Seattle in 2011, leading the team to seven wins.

The former Alabama State quarterback, who started his college career at Arkansas, went 17-17 as an NFL starter.

He passed for 7,263 yards with 39 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Lakitta, and three children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







NASCAR Star Fired as Backlash Over Racial Slur Continues
North Korea Fires a Barrage of Missiles from Ground and Fighter Jets, South Korea Says
Bernie Sanders Endorses Joe Biden While Focusing on 'Dangerous' Trump Instead of Biden Strengths
Former NFL Quarterback Tarvaris Jackson Dies at Age 36
Trump Campaign Posts Record-Setting Fundraising Totals for 1st Quarter, Dwarfing Biden's Numbers
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×