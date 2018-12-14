Ex-Trump lawyer: Hush money paid over election concerns

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer says he bought the silence of two women because Trump was “very concerned” about how their stories of alleged affairs with him “would affect the election.”

In an interview with ABC News that aired Friday, Michael Cohen said he “gave loyalty to someone who, truthfully, does not deserve loyalty.”

Cohen was sentenced Wednesday to three years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty to several charges, including campaign finance violations and lying to Congress.

Prosecutors have said Trump directed Cohen to arrange the payments to buy the silence of porn actress Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal in the run-up to the 2016 campaign.

Cohen says he’s angry with himself for the deals.

Trump has denied he directed Cohen to break the law.

