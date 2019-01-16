Famed Naples pizzeria latest target of bombs linked to mob

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ROME (AP) — A popular Naples pizzeria is the latest target of bombings in the area which Italian authorities have linked to mobsters.

A small blast outside Pizzeria Sorbillo in the city’s historic center early Wednesday damaged the eatery’s metal grating.

The ANSA news agency said eight bombs have targeted Naples-area businesses in recent days. Last month, a pizzeria was bombed in the nearby town of Afragola. The attacks are under investigation.

Chamber of Deputy President Roberto Fico, a Neapolitan, decried “vile” intimidation attacks by the Camorra, the Naples-area crime syndicate.

Gino Sorbillo’s pizzeria, which was torched five years ago, draws lines of residents and tourists.

Extortion is a Camorra mainstay. Businesses refusing to pay “protection” money risk attacks. Italy’s interior minister said there’s state funding to hire 100 more Naples police officers.

