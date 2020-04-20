SECTIONS
News
Print

Famed Photographer Peter Beard Found Dead Near His Home

Zara Beard, Peter Beard, Nejma KhanumAndy Kropa / Invision / APPhotographer Peter Beard, flanked by Zara Beard, left, and Nejma Khanum at a screening of "Blackfish" in New York. (Andy Kropa / Invision / AP)

By AP Reports
Published April 20, 2020 at 11:10am
Print

Artist, adventurer and celebrated wildlife photographer Peter Beard was found dead in woods near his cliff-side home at the tip of Long Island nearly a month after his family reported him missing. He was 82.

“He died where he lived: in nature,” his family said in a statement posted on Beard’s website Sunday night.

In recent years, the once-swashbuckling explorer had developed dementia and had at least one stroke, according to the New York Times.

His family confirmed that a body found Sunday in Camp Hero State Park in Montauk was Beard’s.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner hasn’t made an official identification but East Hampton Police Capt. Christopher Anderson said Monday “we’re reasonably confident” it’s Beard.

TRENDING: Cuomo Calls Trump Comments Bulls***, But Turns Out Cuomo Created That Bull with Selective Editing

He said the cause of death hasn’t been determined but neither foul play nor suicide is suspected.

“Peter defined what it means to be open: open to new ideas, new encounters, new people, new ways of living and being,” his family said in its statement.

“Always insatiably curious, he pursued his passions without restraints and perceived reality through a unique lens.”

Beard was renowned for his photos of African wildlife, taken in the decades when he lived and worked at his tent camp in Kenya.

Are you familiar with Beard's photos?

His best-known work was “The End of the Game,” published in 1965.

It documented the beauty and romance of Africa and the tragedy of its endangered wildlife, especially the elephant.

He also photographed women in magazine fashion shoots and had well-documented romances with many of them, including Candice Bergen and Lee Radziwill, sister of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, according to the New York Times.

He was married for a time to model Cheryl Tiegs and was friends with Andy Warhol, Truman Capote, Salvador Dali and the Rolling Stones.

Beard was born into a wealthy family in Manhattan in 1938 and graduated in 1961 from Yale, where he studied with the artist Josef Albers and art historian Vincent Scully.

RELATED: New Coronavirus Hotspot Emerges as New York Begins To Cool Off: Massachusetts

After graduation, he traveled to Denmark and met and photographed Karen Blixen, who had written the memoir “Out of Africa” under the pen name Isak Dinesen.

He later bought 45 acres abutting the African coffee farm where Blixen had lived.

Beard is survived by his wife Nejma Beard, and daughter Zara.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







New Coronavirus Hotspot Emerges as New York Begins To Cool Off: Massachusetts
Famed Photographer Peter Beard Found Dead Near His Home
Gunman Disguises Himself as Police Officer for 12-Hour Rampage, Deadliest Shooting in Canadian History
New Research Suggests Massive Number of Americans Have Had Coronavirus with No Symptoms
Honoring the Oklahoma Bombing Victims on 25th Anniversary of the Attack
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×