SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Family of IS teen appeals to UK to help bring her child home

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 4:39am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — The family of a U.K. teenager who ran away to join the Islamic State group as a minor is begging the British government to help bring her newborn son to Britain.

Shamima Begum’s family wrote Friday to Home Secretary Sajid Javid, asking for his help in bringing her child to Britain, describing the baby boy was a “true innocent.”

Begum was only 15 when she fled east London with two other friends to travel to Syria to marry IS fighters in 2015 at a time when the group’s online recruitment program lured many impressionable young people to its self-proclaimed caliphate.

Begum, now 19, resurfaced at a refugee camp in Syria and has told reporters she wanted to come home. Her apparent lack of remorse has triggered criticism, and Javid has revoked her citizenship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Family of IS teen appeals to UK to help bring her child home
China blocks travel for ‘social credit’ offenses
Wintour pays tribute to Lagerfeld’s generosity, humor
Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits eastern Ecuador
USGS: A 7.5 preliminary magnitude earthquake has hit the Ecuador-Peru border region near Montalvo, Ecuador
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×