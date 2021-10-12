Share
A person in Arlington, Virginia, stands in front of the Facebook logo while looking at a smartphone on Aug. 17, 2021.
A person in Arlington, Virginia, stands in front of the Facebook logo while looking at a smartphone on Aug. 17, 2021. (Olivier Douliery - AFP / Getty Images)

Family of Slain Reporter Calls Out Facebook for Unintentionally Glorifying Their Daughter's Death

 By The Associated Press  October 12, 2021 at 8:01am
The family of a slain journalist is asking the Federal Trade Commission to take action against Facebook for failing to remove online footage of her shooting death.

Andy Parker says the company is violating its own terms of service in hosting videos on Facebook and its sibling service Instagram that glorify violence.

His daughter, TV news reporter Alison Parker, and cameraman Adam Ward were killed by a former co-worker while reporting for WDBJ-TV in Roanoke, Virginia, in August 2015.

Video footage of the shooting — some of which was taken by the gunman — repeatedly resurfaces on Facebook and Instagram despite assurances from top executives that it will be removed, says a complaint being filed Tuesday by Parker and attorneys with the Georgetown Law Civil Rights Clinic.

“The reality is that Facebook and Instagram put the onus on victims and their families to do the policing of graphic content — requiring them to relive their worst moments over and over to curb the proliferation of these videos,” the complaint reads.

The complaint says Facebook is engaging in deceptive trade practices by violating its own terms of service and misrepresenting the safety of the platform and how hard it is for users to get harmful content removed.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Andy Parker previously worked with the Georgetown law clinic to file a similar FTC complaint against Google and its YouTube service.

The FTC does not typically disclose whether or not it has decided to investigate a complaint.

